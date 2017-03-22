Seventh Heaven

TIGERS PULL OFF OPENER IN FINAL AT-BAT

By Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, March 22, 2017

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Prairie Grove senior Reed Orr pitched the Tigers to a 4-1 lead going into the bottom of the seventh inning at Huntsville on Friday. Clay Fidler came on in relief to record a save as the Tigers won, 4-3. The scenario was reversed a week before with Orr relieving Fidler as the Tigers defeated Booneville, 9-8.
PRAIRIE GROVE -- The final inning seemed like seventh heaven as Prairie Grove plated both a tying and go-ahead run to complete a 9-8 season-opening victory over Booneville.

