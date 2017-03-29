Cardinals Go 3-1 In Gulf Shores Tourney
Wednesday, March 29, 2017
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. -- Farmington traveled to Gulf Shores, Ala., to compete in a spring break tournament last week.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.