Cards Suffer Loss
Wednesday, March 29, 2017
GULF SHORES, ALA. -- After winning twice in a double-header, March 20, 9-5 against Hackleberg, Ala., and 9-8 over Spring Hill, out of Columbia, Tenn., Farmington lost, 4-1, to First Assembly Christian, of Cordova, Tenn. on March 21.
