Local DECA Teams Win State Awards

COURTESY PHOTO These Farmington High School students competed at the DECA State Career Development Conference in Little Rock, held March 5-6. All brought home trophies or medals for their presentations. Students who participated were Kailey Larkins, left, Hope Davenport, Saylor Sisemore, Allison Williams, Jake Taylor, Coleman Warren, Conner Kersey, Caleb Williams, Tanner Green, Tyler Thomas.

Students from Farmington and Prairie Grove high schools recently competed in the DECA State Career Development Conference in Little Rock and several brought home first, second and third place awards.