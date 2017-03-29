Local DECA Teams Win State Awards

By Lynn Kutter ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, March 29, 2017

Print item

COURTESY PHOTO These Farmington High School students competed at the DECA State Career Development Conference in Little Rock, held March 5-6. All brought home trophies or medals for their presentations. Students who participated were Kailey Larkins, left, Hope Davenport, Saylor Sisemore, Allison Williams, Jake Taylor, Coleman Warren, Conner Kersey, Caleb Williams, Tanner Green, Tyler Thomas.
Zoom

COURTESY PHOTO These Farmington High School students competed at the DECA State Career Development Conference in Little Rock, held March 5-6. All brought home trophies or medals for their presentations. Students who participated were Kailey Larkins, left, Hope Davenport, Saylor Sisemore, Allison Williams, Jake Taylor, Coleman Warren, Conner Kersey, Caleb Williams, Tanner Green, Tyler Thomas.

Students from Farmington and Prairie Grove high schools recently competed in the DECA State Career Development Conference in Little Rock and several brought home first, second and third place awards.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.