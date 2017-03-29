PG Baseball Takes On Childhood Cancer

Courtesy photo/A group of Bentonville West and Prairie Grove players, who played baseball with Jarren Sorters, gathered for a group photo after the final game of the 2017 Jarren Sorters Memorial Baseball Tournament on Thursday. (From left): Drew Cates, Hayes Godsey, Chase Wade, Dakota McDonald, Silas Myane, Seth Schonauer, Couper Allen, and Aaron Preston.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove rolled out hospitality like a carpet and Bentonville West coach Chip Durham and his staff and players were in no hurry to leave.