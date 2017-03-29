PG Baseball Takes On Childhood Cancer

WOLVERINES DEFEAT TIGERS 12-7

By Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, March 29, 2017

Print item

Courtesy photo/A group of Bentonville West and Prairie Grove players, who played baseball with Jarren Sorters, gathered for a group photo after the final game of the 2017 Jarren Sorters Memorial Baseball Tournament on Thursday. (From left): Drew Cates, Hayes Godsey, Chase Wade, Dakota McDonald, Silas Myane, Seth Schonauer, Couper Allen, and Aaron Preston.
Zoom

Courtesy photo/A group of Bentonville West and Prairie Grove players, who played baseball with Jarren Sorters, gathered for a group photo after the final game of the 2017 Jarren Sorters Memorial Baseball Tournament on Thursday. (From left): Drew Cates, Hayes Godsey, Chase Wade, Dakota McDonald, Silas Myane, Seth Schonauer, Couper Allen, and Aaron Preston.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove rolled out hospitality like a carpet and Bentonville West coach Chip Durham and his staff and players were in no hurry to leave.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.