Tiger Bats Cool Off
Wednesday, March 29, 2017
PRAIRIE GROVE -- Day Two of the first Jarren Sorters Memorial Baseball Tournament held at Rieff Park in Prairie Grove saw Ozark dominate Prairie Grove batters in a 4-1 loss sustained by the Tigers.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.