U.S. Is Still Best On Earth

I saw this story on BBC. They are unbiased and global. The story hints at a larger problem: one nation's leader who is a psychopath, a narcissist, and a killer. No, it is not Mr. Trump! You may not like President Trump (I pray for him daily) but you should still be thankful that you have the privilege of living in America.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.