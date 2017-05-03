An Afternoon Of Sharing Memories
Wednesday, May 3, 2017
It was so good to see Millard and JoAnn Matthews, Betty Thompson and Chris Albright in church Sunday. They have all been on our prayer lists these past weeks as they were having health problems. They seem to be doing very well.
