Cards Beat Cyclones 4-3
Wednesday, May 3, 2017
MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington senior Drake Vinyard started on the mound on senior night against Russellville and helped the Cardinals to a 4-3 win on April 25.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.