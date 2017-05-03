Police Profiles
FARMINGTON OFFICERS PROMOTED
Wednesday, May 3, 2017
FARMINGTON -- Patrolman Jimmy Brotherton with Farmington Police Department has been promoted to school resource officer for the 2017-18 school year and patrolman Joshua Catron has been promoted to patrolman first class.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.