Rain Deluges Area

WATER FLOODS HOMES, CAUSES ROAD CLOSING, RESCUE CALLS

By Lynn Kutter ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, May 3, 2017

Print item

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Family members, friends and neighbors on Sunday help take everything out of the flooded house at 11095 Rosebay Lane in Sweetmeadows subdivision in Farmington. About eight houses on the south side of the street flooded from Saturday&#8217;s rain.
Zoom

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Family members, friends and neighbors on Sunday help take everything out of the flooded house at 11095 Rosebay Lane in Sweetmeadows subdivision in Farmington. About eight houses on the south side of the street flooded from Saturday’s rain.

FARMINGTON -- Steve Ballard of Rosebay Lane in Farmington was completely surprised when his house flooded Saturday night from downpours that had continued throughout the day into the evening.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.