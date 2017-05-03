Rain Deluges Area

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Family members, friends and neighbors on Sunday help take everything out of the flooded house at 11095 Rosebay Lane in Sweetmeadows subdivision in Farmington. About eight houses on the south side of the street flooded from Saturday’s rain.

FARMINGTON -- Steve Ballard of Rosebay Lane in Farmington was completely surprised when his house flooded Saturday night from downpours that had continued throughout the day into the evening.