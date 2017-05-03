Rain Deluges Area
WATER FLOODS HOMES, CAUSES ROAD CLOSING, RESCUE CALLS
Wednesday, May 3, 2017
FARMINGTON -- Steve Ballard of Rosebay Lane in Farmington was completely surprised when his house flooded Saturday night from downpours that had continued throughout the day into the evening.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.