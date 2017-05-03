Rivals Play For Third Place

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Prairie Grove coach Dustin Beck talks to the Lady Tigers softball team between innings. Prairie Grove defeated Berryville, 14-4, on Thursday to qualify for the 4A North Regional tournament this week at Dover.

GRAVETTE -- Rivals, Lincoln and Prairie Grove, played for third place in the District 4A-1 softball tournament held at Gravette last week with the Lady Wolves taking an 11-1 win.