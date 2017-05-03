Rivals Play For Third Place
Wednesday, May 3, 2017
GRAVETTE -- Rivals, Lincoln and Prairie Grove, played for third place in the District 4A-1 softball tournament held at Gravette last week with the Lady Wolves taking an 11-1 win.
