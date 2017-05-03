U.S. News Ranks Prairie Grove High 7th Best High School In State

By Lynn Kutter ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, May 3, 2017

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Ethan Scates, left, Drew Cates and Noah Akey try to figure out who murdered Al Gebra during their Algebra 2 class at Prairie Grove High School. Looking at evidence from the crime scene, Donna Mitchell&#8217;s students used math to try to solve the mystery. Prairie Grove was named the seventh best high school in the state by U.S. World &amp; News Report.
Prairie Grove High School is listed as one of the top 10 high schools in the state by the latest rankings of high schools issued by U.S. News &amp; World Report.

