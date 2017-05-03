U.S. News Ranks Prairie Grove High 7th Best High School In State
Wednesday, May 3, 2017
Prairie Grove High School is listed as one of the top 10 high schools in the state by the latest rankings of high schools issued by U.S. News & World Report.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.