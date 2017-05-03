Weary Cards Knock Off Wolves

By Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, May 3, 2017

Print item

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Lincoln junior Jacob Anderson delivers a pitch against Farmington. The Cardinals beat Lincoln, 13-3, in a run-rule shortened game April 11.
Zoom

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Lincoln junior Jacob Anderson delivers a pitch against Farmington. The Cardinals beat Lincoln, 13-3, in a run-rule shortened game April 11.

FARMINGTON -- The Cardinals (15-7) jumped out to a 4-0 first inning lead and never looked back in defeating Lincoln, 13-3, in five innings April 11 to break out of a slump.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.