West Will Remember No. 15
Wednesday, May 3, 2017
FARMINGTON -- Senior slugger Brandy Wallace left a lasting impression, bombarding Bentonville West pitching with a 4 of 5, 2 RBI performance to lead Farmington past the Lady Wolverines, 11-8.
