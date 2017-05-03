West Will Remember No. 15

By Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, May 3, 2017

MARK HUMPHREY/ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington senior Brandy Wallace was a base-runner, who grew a little too familiar to Bentonville West. Wallace went 4 for 5 with three doubles and a single helping the Lady Cardinals to an 11-8 win.
FARMINGTON -- Senior slugger Brandy Wallace left a lasting impression, bombarding Bentonville West pitching with a 4 of 5, 2 RBI performance to lead Farmington past the Lady Wolverines, 11-8.

