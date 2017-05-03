Wolves Play Saints Tough

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln sophomore Caleb Lloyd pitches against Shiloh Christian. The Wolves were eliminated from postseason play with a first-round District 4A-1 baseball tournament, 7-1, loss on Thursday. The score was 1-0 through three innings.

