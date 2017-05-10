Bad Day At The Plate
FARMINGTON LOSES IN 5A WEST SEMIFINALS
Wednesday, May 10, 2017
FARMINGTON -- The Lady Cardinals were 5 outs away from advancing to the 5A West Conference tournament championship after a home-run by Brandy Wallace gave them a 1-0 lead in the fifth inning.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.