Bad Day At The Plate

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington junior Paige Devescery throws out a Vilonia runner at first after fielding a groundball. The Lady Cardinals lost in the 5A West Conference tournament semifinals, 3-1, on Friday.

FARMINGTON -- The Lady Cardinals were 5 outs away from advancing to the 5A West Conference tournament championship after a home-run by Brandy Wallace gave them a 1-0 lead in the fifth inning.