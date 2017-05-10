Cane Hill College Celebrates Restoration

By Lynn Kutter ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, May 10, 2017

Print item

LYNN KUTTER ENTEPRISE-LEADER This auditorium, located on the second story of historic Cane Hill College, has been closed for two decades because of structural instability. The room is now open with the original, restored wood floor, painted walls, lighting and modern technology capabilities for audio and visual presentations. Four I-beams were installed in the ceiling of the first floor to ensure structural soundness for the second floor.
Zoom

LYNN KUTTER ENTEPRISE-LEADER This auditorium, located on the second story of historic Cane Hill College, has been closed for two decades because of structural instability. The room is now open with the original, restored wood floor, painted walls, lighting and modern technology capabilities for audio and visual presentations. Four I-beams were installed in the ceiling of the first floor to ensure structural soundness for the second floor.

CANE HILL -- The public is invited Saturday to celebrate the culmination of a 2 1/2-year project to restore the Cane Hill College building, located off state Highway 45 in the small, historic community of Cane Hill.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.