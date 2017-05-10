Changes Produce Runs
FARMINGTON EARNS THIRD SEED
Wednesday, May 10, 2017
FARMINGTON -- Changes were implemented by Farmington coach Randy Osnes 24 hours after the Lady Cardinals managed a single run on Brandy Wallace's solo homer in a semifinal loss to Vilonia.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.