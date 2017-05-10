Food Donated To Shred Papers

By STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, May 10, 2017

SUBMITTED PHOTO Tura Graves, left, Billie Yates and Pat Parrish, members of West Washington County AARP, stand with food donated for their paper shredding event last month.
Food donated in exchange to get papers shredded will be given to Seven Hills Homeless Shelter and LifeSource in Fayetteville.

