Library News

Hello Spring! What beautiful blue skies we are enjoying after all the rain we have had! So I have some information you need to know about: Ms. Kathy Snodgrass will be having her annual "After School Art Show"! We are so excited to be hosting Ms. Kathy's 3rd art show here at The Lincoln Public Library from May 8-19 with a reception Friday evening May 19 from 6-7 p.m. Everyone is welcome to come out and see our children's amazing art work, these students are so talented! This is a free event to the public for these students K through 7th grades.

