'Power Of Prayer' Does Empower City, County Leaders Say Speakers

Photo submitted Prior to the third annual Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast, Kim Brantley, left, Farmington Mayor Ernie Penn and Fire Chief Mark Cunningham discuss the program, attended by 50 early risers last week. The event was hosted by the congregation of the Farmington Church of Christ.

FARMINGTON -- The power of prayer, observed today in public service, will pay dividends for the future with ethical leaders, a closer community and a stronger more united community, according to spiritual leaders speaking at the Third Annual Farmington Mayor's Prayer Breakfast last Thursday.