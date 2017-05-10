'Power Of Prayer' Does Empower City, County Leaders Say Speakers
3rd ANNUAL MAYOR’S PRAYER BREAKFAST DRAWS 50 TO PRAY FOR FARMINGTON STAFF
Wednesday, May 10, 2017
FARMINGTON -- The power of prayer, observed today in public service, will pay dividends for the future with ethical leaders, a closer community and a stronger more united community, according to spiritual leaders speaking at the Third Annual Farmington Mayor's Prayer Breakfast last Thursday.
