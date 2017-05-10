Prairie Grove Trades Day On Saturday

The next 2nd Saturday Trades Day will be Saturday and will include a look back into history. Prairie Grove Town Center and Prairie Grove Senior Activity and Wellness Center will host a "Back in the Day" community event and are inviting people to celebrate Prairie Grove's rich history. The Town Center is located at the former police department and district court building on Buchanan.

