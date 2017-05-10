Remembering The Late Dan Ivy

As I sat pondering this week's political shenanigans down in Little Rock with a Special Session on the heels of the 91st General Assembly, one of the now many "No Win, No Fee" attorney TV messages blared out of the home entertainment contraption.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.