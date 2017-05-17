Battle-Tested Panthers Edge Lady Wolves

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Lincoln pitcher Ayden Massey watches as Farmington’s Carley Antwine tries to beat a throw to Tristan Cunningham at first during the Farmington/Fayetteville Invitational Softball tournament. The Lady Wolves lost a heartbreaking 1-0 first-round state tournament game to Heber Springs Thursday.

LINCOLN -- The third time around was not charmed for Lincoln as the Lady Wolves lost a heart-wrenching 1-0 first-round game to Heber Springs at the State 4A Softball tournament at Lonoke Thursday.