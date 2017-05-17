Coach Beck Returns To Sooner State
DEPARTURE CREATES PRAIRIE GROVE SOFTBALL VACANCY
Wednesday, May 17, 2017
PRAIRIE GROVE -- Head softball coach Dustin Beck has resigned after four seasons at Prairie Grove.
