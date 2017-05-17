Coach Beck Returns To Sooner State

DEPARTURE CREATES PRAIRIE GROVE SOFTBALL VACANCY

By Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, May 17, 2017

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Prairie Grove softball coach Dustin Beck has resigned after four seasons in charge of the Lady Tigers softball programs. He guided the Lady Tigers to a 19-11 record and Regional appearance in 2017.
PRAIRIE GROVE -- Head softball coach Dustin Beck has resigned after four seasons at Prairie Grove.

