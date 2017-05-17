Farmington Upended In Heartbreaking 2-1 Loss

LADY CARDINALS CAN’T GET PAST FIRST ROUND

By Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, May 17, 2017

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington freshman Kally Stout is shown tagged out at the home-plate while attempting to slide in by Maumelle catcher Reagan Pierce on May 1. Farmington lost 2-1 to Paragould to exit from the 5A State softball tournament Thursday.
FARMINGTON -- Farmington suffered a heartbreaking 5A State tournament loss Thursday with Paragould defeating the Lady Cardinals 2-1.

