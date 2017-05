Submitted photo Lil Mister Braxton Blankenship and Lil Miss Lilian Huffaker lead the stick horse grand entry on June 11 for the 2016 Lincoln Rodeo. Their reign will conclude on Wednesday, May 17, when the 2017 Lincoln Riding Club Lil Mister and Lil Miss are selected prior to the street dance on the Lincoln Square which begins at 8 p.m.