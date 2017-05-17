Long-Time City Clerk Remembered
Wednesday, May 17, 2017
FARMINGTON -- Helen Jean Swift, 83, of Farmington, who served for 26 years as city recorder/treasurer, passed away Monday, May 8, 2017, in Springdale, Ark. She was born Sept. 19, 1933, in Farmington, the daughter of Floyd L. and Mary Jo (Johnson) Wilson.
