One Arrested For Commercial Burglary
Wednesday, May 17, 2017
PRAIRIE GROVE -- An 18-year-old man of Prairie Grove is facing charges of felony breaking or entering and commercial burglary in connection with an incident that occurred at 407 N. Pittman in Prairie Grove, according to a Prairie Grove police report.
