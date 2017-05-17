Prairie Grove Council Fills Alderman Vacancy
Wednesday, May 17, 2017
PRAIRIE GROVE -- Arvest Bank employee and Prairie Grove resident Tamra Noe was appointed to Prairie Grove City Council on Monday night to fill Casey Copeland's position.
