Tiger Boys Make State
HAMBURG WINS 4-0
Wednesday, May 17, 2017
PRAIRIE GROVE - The Prairie Grove (10-7-2, 8-3) boys soccer team were blanked 4-0 by Hamburg (20-2-1, 9-0) in their first-round state tournament game Friday.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.