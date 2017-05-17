Wearing Her Hyde Out

TIGER GIRLS DO WELL AT STATE

By Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, May 17, 2017

Photo courtesy of Tracy Walker Prairie Grove sophomore Beka Bostain leads the State 4A 3200 meter race against rival Grace Hyde, of Lonoke. Bostain won to become a state champion with a time of 11:54.26. See story on 8A.
PRAIRIE GROVE -- After a strong showing at the 4A-1 Conference track and field meet held at Pea Ridge in April, the Prairie Grove girls followed that up with a number of top 15 places in various events at state.

