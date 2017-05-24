Farmington Celebrates 2017 Graduates
Wednesday, May 24, 2017
Farmington High School graduates Kaylee Brown and Ashley Burfitt sit in the hallway as they wait to start the 2017 Commencement ceremony. Graduates filed into the ground floor of Cardinal Arena to "Pomp and Circumstance" played by Farmington High School Band.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.