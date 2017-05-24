Farmington High Graduates 170

SENIORS ACCEPT $2.4 MILLION IN SCHOLARSHIPS

By Lynn Kutter ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, May 24, 2017

PHOTOS BY LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Christopher Danenhauer poses for a photo with his cousin, Ella West, of Bella Vista. Danenhauer was one of 170 seniors to graduate from Farmington High School on May 16.
FARMINGTON -- With hoopla, cheers, yells, balloons, and a few crying babies, 170 seniors graduated from Farmington High School last week, crossing the portable stage at Cardinal Arena to receive diplomas and a congratulatory handshake from Principal Jon Purifoy.

