Farmington High Graduates 170

PHOTOS BY LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Christopher Danenhauer poses for a photo with his cousin, Ella West, of Bella Vista. Danenhauer was one of 170 seniors to graduate from Farmington High School on May 16.

FARMINGTON -- With hoopla, cheers, yells, balloons, and a few crying babies, 170 seniors graduated from Farmington High School last week, crossing the portable stage at Cardinal Arena to receive diplomas and a congratulatory handshake from Principal Jon Purifoy.