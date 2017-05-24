Scenes From 2017 Lincoln Rodeo

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Mark Creeder, of Collinsville, Okla., earned 72 points out of the gate to win Thursday’s bareback riding competition at the 64th annual Lincoln Rodeo.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Loran Lopez, 2016 Lincoln Rodeo queen, of Booneville, carried the Colors of the United States of America during Thursday's grand entry at the 64th annual Lincoln Rodeo.