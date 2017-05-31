All-Star Coaches
Wednesday, May 31, 2017
CONWAY -- The president of the Arkansas High School Coaches Association, Eric Chambers of Beebe, recently announced the head coaches and coaching staffs for the 2017 Arkansas Army National Guard/Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star Baseball, Softball and Soccer games held on June 20-21, 2017. The AHSCA also announced its selection of All-Star Athletic Trainers for the All-Star week.
