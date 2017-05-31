Congratulations, Lincoln Class of 2017! PHOTOS BY LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER
Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Graduates Joseph Chavana, left, Brent Coggins, Lauren Cole, Gage Colvin and Selora Collins wait in the hallway for the 2017 Commencement ceremony to begin. Lincoln High School graduated 96 seniors.
