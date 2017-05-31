Farmington Lady Umpire Breaks Ground

ADKINS FIRST FEMALE UMPIRE TO WORK STATE BASEBALL FINAL

By Chip Souza

Wednesday, May 31, 2017

Print item

NWA Democrat-Gazette/ANDY SHUPE Umpires Chad Hipps (from left), James Bryan and Laurie Adkins await the start of the Class 3A state championship baseball game May 19 at Baum Stadium in Fayetteville. Adkins is the first female umpire to call an Arkansas state championship baseball game.
Zoom

NWA Democrat-Gazette/ANDY SHUPE Umpires Chad Hipps (from left), James Bryan and Laurie Adkins await the start of the Class 3A state championship baseball game May 19 at Baum Stadium in Fayetteville. Adkins is the first female umpire to call an Arkansas state championship baseball game.

FAYETTEVILLE -- Laurie Adkins does not consider herself to be a pioneer.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.