Farmington Lady Umpire Breaks Ground
ADKINS FIRST FEMALE UMPIRE TO WORK STATE BASEBALL FINAL
Wednesday, May 31, 2017
FAYETTEVILLE -- Laurie Adkins does not consider herself to be a pioneer.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.