Library Busy With Art Show, Ready For Summer

If you didn't get to come by and experience "The After School Art Show," you really missed out on seeing some of the most wonderful art from our children here at Lincoln! Kathy Snodgrass showed her art students' work, K-7th grade, the past two weeks here at the library. We have so enjoyed the colors and shapes of the art work and pencil drawings from these talented students. We put these works of art all over the library, hanging in the windows, taped by the steps, on the book shelves and up by the water fountain. We sure are going to miss seeing these amazing pieces when they have to come down and go back to their student-owners! Thank you so much Mrs. Kathy and students for brightening our day for the past two weeks!

