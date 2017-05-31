Lincoln's Ace In The Circle

MASSEY NAMED TO ALL-STATE TOURNAMENT TEAM

By Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, May 31, 2017

RANDY MOLL NWA MEDIA/Lincoln junior Aayden Massey winds up before delivering a pitch. Massey was named to the All-Tournament Team for State 4A softball. She pitched a strong game in the Lady Wolves’ 1-0 loss to Heber Springs.

LINCOLN -- Lady Wolves' starting pitcher, junior Aayden Massey, made an impression during Lincoln's gut-wrenching, 1-0, loss to Heber Springs at the State 4A softball tournament May 11 at Lonoke.

