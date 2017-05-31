Lincoln's Ace In The Circle
MASSEY NAMED TO ALL-STATE TOURNAMENT TEAM
Wednesday, May 31, 2017
LINCOLN -- Lady Wolves' starting pitcher, junior Aayden Massey, made an impression during Lincoln's gut-wrenching, 1-0, loss to Heber Springs at the State 4A softball tournament May 11 at Lonoke.
