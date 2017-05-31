Lincoln Slugger Has Base-Running Skills
CUNNINGHAM NAMED ALL-STATE
Wednesday, May 31, 2017
LINCOLN -- Lady Wolves' Tristan Cunningham was a factor during Lincoln's run to the State 4A tournament, and has been named All-State in softball.
