Lincoln Slugger Has Base-Running Skills

RANDY MOLL NWA MEDIA/Lincoln’s Tristan Cunningham has been named All-State in softball. Cunningham hit .435, belting 47 hits with 21 RBIs, 11 doubles, 1 triple and 1 home-run.

LINCOLN -- Lady Wolves' Tristan Cunningham was a factor during Lincoln's run to the State 4A tournament, and has been named All-State in softball.