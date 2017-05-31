Lincoln Slugger Has Base-Running Skills

CUNNINGHAM NAMED ALL-STATE

By Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, May 31, 2017

Print item

RANDY MOLL NWA MEDIA/Lincoln&#8217;s Tristan Cunningham has been named All-State in softball. Cunningham hit .435, belting 47 hits with 21 RBIs, 11 doubles, 1 triple and 1 home-run.
Zoom

RANDY MOLL NWA MEDIA/Lincoln’s Tristan Cunningham has been named All-State in softball. Cunningham hit .435, belting 47 hits with 21 RBIs, 11 doubles, 1 triple and 1 home-run.

LINCOLN -- Lady Wolves' Tristan Cunningham was a factor during Lincoln's run to the State 4A tournament, and has been named All-State in softball.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.