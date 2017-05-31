Mitchell-Bailey Engagement
Wednesday, May 31, 2017
SUBMITTED PHOTO Joy Nicole Mitchell and Matt Douglas Bailey announce their engagement and approaching marriage Aug. 15, 2017, on the beach at Gulf Shores, Ala. Joy is the daughter of Gina Parnell and grandaughter of Linda and Archie Knight, all of Lincoln. Matt is the son of Montie and Nancy Bailey of Fayetteville. The couple plans to make their home in Fayetteville.
