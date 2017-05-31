Senior Breakfast Honors Lincoln Graduates

By Lynn Kutter ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, May 31, 2017

Print item

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Volunteers who helped cook the senior breakfast for Lincoln graduates included Sue Pergeson, left, Sue Mizell, Misty Mejia and Carolyn Igo. They are all members of First Assembly of God Church in Lincoln.
Zoom

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Volunteers who helped cook the senior breakfast for Lincoln graduates included Sue Pergeson, left, Sue Mizell, Misty Mejia and Carolyn Igo. They are all members of First Assembly of God Church in Lincoln.

LINCOLN -- The senior breakfast for Lincoln High School graduates is a community effort, with churches, businesses, organizations and individuals coming together to give the seniors one last time together before graduation.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.