MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER An official spots the ball after Prairie Grove quarterback J.D. Elder's helmet was unlatched by a defender with players on the ground. That key win over Shiloh coupled with Friday's 34-6 triumph at Berryville secures the No. 2 seed for Prairie Grove out of the 4A-1.