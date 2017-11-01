Cardinals Can Make Playoffs With Win Friday
FARMINGTON LOSES 42-14 AT MORRILTON
Wednesday, November 1, 2017
FARMINGTON -- The goal of becoming Farmington's first football team to qualify for the 5A State football playoffs is in reach despite last week's 42-14 loss at Morrilton.
