Cardinals Can Make Playoffs With Win Friday

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Decoy for himself. Farmington senior tailback Caleb Williams (No. 16), shown feigning a run against Maumelle, then slipped out of the backfield to catch a pass. He gained 25 yards on a similar play in a 42-14 loss at Morrilton Friday. The Cardinals qualify for their first-ever trip to the 5A State playoffs if they win at Harrison this week.