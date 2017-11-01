Junior Tigers Contain Berryville

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Prairie Grove works out running out the clock with a second half lead against Berryville Thursday. The junior Tigers can clinch a conference championship with a win against Lincoln (4-2 in league play) Thursday.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- The hunt for a junior high conference championship goes through Prairie Grove for 2017.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.