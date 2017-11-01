Lincoln Condemns Two Buildings On Pridemore
Wednesday, November 1, 2017
LINCOLN -- The City Council recently authorized condemnation proceedings against two structures on Pridemore Street.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.