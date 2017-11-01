New Signs Signify Historic Trail Of Tears
Wednesday, November 1, 2017
CANE HILL -- The routes that members of the Cherokee Nation were forced to travel from their lands east of the Mississippi to an area that is now present-day Oklahoma will be designated with new signs.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.