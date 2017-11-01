October Flies By, Hello November

Another month has flown by, and as usual, we wonder, "Where did it go?" So here is something to consider: There are three days we should be concerned about. Two of those days we can do nothing about, yesterday and tomorrow. Yesterday is a canceled check, and tomorrow is a promissory note, but today is cash, ready to be spent on living; so wake up, rejoice and take advantage of this fresh start. There are no mistakes, nothing has happened, and nobody has goofed it up. We've got today, and we've got another chance!

